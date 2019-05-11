Thomas Roger Morrison

Jan. 7, 1936 – Apr. 18, 2019

Danville

On April 18th, after a long battle with cancer, Tom passed away peacefully with Kathy, his loving wife of 23 years, and family at his side. He was born to Lozetta and John Morrison in Oakland. After graduating from Oakland High School in 1954, he joined the Army 24th DMZ Police and patrolled the Korean DMZ during 1956-57.

Tom worked as salesman for various companies, but his real passion was volunteering and later working for TV30. He served as an announcer, the 580/680 News anchor, and host of the Tri-Valley Mayors Report. Tom was the recipient of two prestigious awards from the Bay Area Television Association. The TV studio has recently been named "Tom Morrison Studio" in recognition of his decades of service.

Tom is survived by his sister Jenean Suess and is the proud father of Michael Morrison (Leticia) and Kevin Morrison (Laura). He is loving stepfather to Stacey Morgan (Rick), Kristin Yarwood (Matt), Amy Montez (Steve), and Bradley Stegman (Jessica Sproule). He is step- grandfather to Kylie and Alyssa Yarwood, Conner Morgan, Mia and Steven Montez, Niko, Brandon and Lilly Grajiola. He was predeceased by his ex-wife Betty Morrison. His great sense of humor, loving spirit and generous heart will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday, 5/15 at 3:30 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 2601 San Ramon Valley Blvd, San Ramon, CA.

In lieu of flowers, Tom requested a donation be made in his name to the Tri-Valley Community Television Foundation. Please connect to TV30Foundation.org





