Thomas S. Yeaman
1927 - 2020
Long time resident of Danville and more recently of San Ramon, Ca., died peacefully at his home surrounded by children and grandchildren. Tom lived a wonderful life of 93 years. Born in Detroit, MI., and the youngest of 5 kids, Tom had 3 brothers and 1 sister. Tom graduated high school in 1944 from Eastern High and went on to play football at Michigan State University. Making the varsity football team as a freshman walk-on, his time at Michigan State was cut short after being drafted into the U.S. Navy. Before joining the Navy, Tom also had a wonderful baseball career playing Minor League ball with greats like Yogi Berra and had the opportunity to play baseball at Briggs Stadium before it was renamed Tiger Stadium in downtown Detroit. While in the Navy and stationed in Machias Port, Maine, Tom met and married Greta Irene Roberts in 1946. They were married for 35 years and had 5 children before her death in 1982. Tom was also preceded in death by eldest daughter Cynthia Wade (Antioch), and survived by daughters Patricia Michalek (Detroit), Barbara Jimenez (Tucson), Christine Rawlinson (Danville), and son Thomas S. Yeaman Jr. (Orlando), grandchildren Joshua, Christopher, Michelle, Jason, Ryan, Danielle, Anna, and Alexandra and eight beautiful great grandchildren. Tom had a long career in the women's shoe business as a buyer for J. L. Hudson's, Emporium/Capwell's, and then later for Brown Shoe Co. His business travels took him to great places like Italy, Spain, and Greece. He enjoyed meetups with his shoe friends and reminiscing about "The Good Old Times". Some of Tom's other passions and hobbies were speed skating, golfing, and playing the slot machines with his longtime companion Ms. Allyn Guajardo of Concord. He was an avid reader and always enjoyed a good John Grisham book, planting tomatoes, weekly visits to the senior center, daily mass at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, and keeping a watchful eye on the stock market. We will miss him dearly, but he will forever live on in our hearts.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 30, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Thomas S. Yeaman. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief. (Psalm 94:17-19)
N. Stewart
