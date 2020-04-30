|
Thomas Sherba
August 9, 1927 - April 22, 2020
Fremont, California
Thomas E. Sherba, a long-time resident of Fremont, passed away peacefully in Livermore on Wednesday, the 22nd of April at the age of 92.
Born August 9, 1927 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to John and Susie Sherba, Tom graduated from Colorado Springs High School then served in the Naval Reserve. He received his BA in civil engineering from the University of Colorado Boulder. Post-graduation, he prospected for uranium in Montana and Wyoming.
Tom accepted a Bridge Engineer position with California Department of Transportation (CalTrans) in 1956 and relocated to San Francisco. Retiring after 35 years, he continued to share his wealth of experience training the younger workforce.
He met his sweetheart Lillian, at Arthur Murray's Dance Studio in San Francisco in 1956. They married and shared 57 loving years before her passing in 2015.
Tom was an avid and talented golfer. As a boy, he practiced at the Patty Jewett golf course and played on his high school and college golf teams. Upon retirement, he enjoyed many rounds with his fellow SIRS at Sunol Golf Course.
Tom's life was one of service. An active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church for over 50 years, he worked endlessly for many Catholic and civic organizations rising to the highest positions. One of his proudest accomplishments was the Knights of Columbus' premier fundraiser – selling linguica sandwiches earning him the name "Mr. Linguica".
Tom was a caring man of character and integrity. He was a generous and involved friend, a devoted husband and father, and a man whose intelligence and graciousness blessed all who knew him. Enthusiastic and game for any challenge, Tom was always in the thick of any family, friend or community plans, helping and enjoying everyone. Tom was the epitome of a gentleman, touching many with his outgoing spirit, kindness and generosity and he will be greatly missed.
Tom is survived by his daughter; Yvette Andrews (Steve) of Pleasanton, CA and Steven Sherba of Fremont, CA and many nieces and nephews.
His family is especially grateful for the loving care and support given to him over the past several years by the assisted living staff at Heritage Estates in Livermore. He stated: "this is the best place for me at this point in my life".
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to the Lupus Foundation (www.lupus.org) or the Lupus Foundation of Northern California (www.lfnc.org).
Tom will be interned at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward alongside his beloved wife, Lillian.
A celebration with family and friends will be planned to honor Tom when it is possible to do so.
Tom's beautiful smile, the twinkle in his eyes, and great sense of humor will long be remembered.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 30, 2020