Thomas "Chops" Silva

October 16, 1926 ~ March 20, 2019

Resident of El Sobrante, California

It is with sadness we share the passing of great man. Tom, also known as "Chops," was raised in Oakland and Richmond. He enlisted in the Merchant Marines during WWII at the age of 17, and served proudly in the South Pacific. His ship was the last to leave Port Chicago, fully loaded with ammunition, 30 minutes before the fatal explosion. He also shared memories of being sunk three times in one day. After the war he worked in the shipyards. He soon joined Local 376, Painter & Drywall Union.

He was employed by D. Zelinsky & Sons and then Kaiser Permanente. His painting career lasted over 45 years and he trained and guided many men in his craft. He was a perfectionist. Tom had many adventures. He purchased a 50' yacht in Wisconsin, motored it down the Mississippi River to Houston, trucked it to San Diego, and then motored home to Alameda. Along with boating, Tom and his wife Jean, had many wonderful travels to Europe and Asia. He loved recreational activities including, bowling, baseball (local leagues), golf, and of course, spending time on the water. He could beat anyone at Ping Pong well into his 80's. He also loved animals. Through the years, he had many pets, especially his beloved cat, KT. Preceded in death, his mother Julia Underwood, and stepdaughter, Kathryn Rossetti.

He leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Jean and many dear and close friends.

Services were private and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.





