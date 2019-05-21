East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Chapel of the Chimes
4499 Piedmont Avenue
Oakland, CA 94611
(510) 654-0123
Memorial service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of the Chimes
Thomas Timothy Garrity
April 20, 1945 ~ May 13, 2019
Lifelong Resident of Oakland
Tom passed away on May 13 at his home. He is predeceased by his parents, Clarence "Moose" and Marjorie Garrity and his brother, Jerry. He is survived by his loving life partner Ann Mulcahy of Limerick, Ireland and his nephew Gregory Garrity of Sunnyvale.
Tom attended St. Mary's High School and the University of California, Berkeley graduating in 1967. He earned a B.A. in History and Classics. Tom was a lifelong athlete, playing football at Cal as did his father. He also was a heavyweight champion on Cal's boxing team.
He retired from BART in 2006. Tom was an avid reader, whose extensive library was the envy of many. Following retirement he was able to indulge even more in his reading of history. He spent many happy hours developing his beautiful garden so he and his friends could enjoy the spectacular views of the Golden Gate Bridge and the Campanile. Tom lived large and travelled extensively, especially to every corner of Ireland. He had an amazing kinship with Ireland and was considered to be "more Irish than the Irish themselves".
Tom will be remembered for his generosity, hospitality, dry humor, kindness and empathy. Tom's was a life well lived. He will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at the Chapel of the Chimes, Oakland on Friday 24 May at 11.00am.
Rest in peace Tom.
"Ar Dheis De go raibh anam."


Published in East Bay Times on May 21, 2019
