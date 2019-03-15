|
|
Thomas W. Mutulo
Dec 7, 1953 - Feb 15, 2019
Resident of Pittsburg
Tom passed away after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. He loved playing softball & listening to the Doobie Brothers.
Tom is survived by his dad, Dominic; sister, Carol Lombardo & brothers Vince & Dominic Mutulo, a niece, Leigh Ann Lombardo-Davis and nephews Damian, Vince, Troy, Aaron & Ryan Mutulo. He is preceded in death by his mother, Jean & nephew "Baby" Dominic.
A memorial funeral liturgy will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10am at St. Anthony's Church 971 O'Hara Ave., Oakley, Ca.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2019