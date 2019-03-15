East Bay Times Obituaries
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
Thomas Mutulo
Liturgy
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
971 O'Hara Ave.
Oakley, CA
Thomas W. Mutulo


Thomas W. Mutulo
Dec 7, 1953 - Feb 15, 2019
Resident of Pittsburg
Tom passed away after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. He loved playing softball & listening to the Doobie Brothers.
Tom is survived by his dad, Dominic; sister, Carol Lombardo & brothers Vince & Dominic Mutulo, a niece, Leigh Ann Lombardo-Davis and nephews Damian, Vince, Troy, Aaron & Ryan Mutulo. He is preceded in death by his mother, Jean & nephew "Baby" Dominic.
A memorial funeral liturgy will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10am at St. Anthony's Church 971 O'Hara Ave., Oakley, Ca.


Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2019
