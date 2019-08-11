|
|
Thomas William Parry
Oct 11, 1923 - Aug 2, 2019
Fremont
Thomas, 95, passed at home in Fremont, following a long illness. Born to parents John and Catherine Parry, natives of Wales, UK.
Tom is survived by his brother Evan (Ardath) of Sonora, Nephew David, Fremont, niece Susan of San Jose, nieces Melody (John) Windsor, Deanna Brown (Ron) of Morgan Hill, grand-niece Brooke of Stockton, and pre-deceased by his parents and brother, Jack.
Tom, WWII Army Veteran, served as a T/SGT in the Combat Engineers; participated in the invasion of Leyte, PI, Okinawa, and Korea, earning two Battle Stars. Returning home, employed by PG&E, retiring after 50 years. He was a former member of the Niles Congregational Church.
Private services will be held at Chapel of the Chimes Hayward.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2019