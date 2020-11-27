Thomasina Jean (T.J.) Beale Amundsen
January 15, 1948 - November 2, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg, CA
T.J Amundsen, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away on 11-2-20 with her family by her side after a valiant battle with cancer. She endured 9 years of treatment with dignity and grace.
Born and raised in Quincy, CA, she attended Quincy Jr Sr High School. She graduated in 1966 at the top of her class. She was bright, competent and a natural leader. She married the love of her life, Tony Amundsen, of 54 years, making an incredible life together.
T.J. worked at the Plumas County of Education until relocating to Pittsburg, CA in 1973. She had a stellar career as a Medical Staff Coordinator for Los Medanos, John Muir and Sutter Delta Hospitals, retiring in 2004. She was greatly respected and considered a valued asset by her peers.
In retirement, T.J and Tony traveled extensively via Princess Cruise Lines, gaining Elite Status. They ventured throughout the world. One of her greatest joys was taking her entire family on a cruise to the Caribbean in celebration of her 50th wedding anniversary.
T.J. loved, was proud of and truly supported her family and friends. She was known for her warm personality, happy giggle and contagious laugh. She had an uncanny ability to make others feel at ease with conversation. She was loyal, kind, honest and generous. She always had a hug to give. She enjoyed reading and dancing and was an avid cat lover.
Survived by her loving husband, Tony Amundsen, daughters; Dawn Restani (Jon) of Sacramento, CA, Heidi Amundsen-Myers (Rich) of Lodi, CA, grandsons Joseph and Justin Restani, Jason and Joshua Myers, otherwise known as her "J Club," sister Yvonne Dietrich Deverman, niece Kim Maness and nephew Ben Blake. Preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Alice Beale and her sister Janet Beale.
We extend gratitude to the staff at Kaiser Walnut Creek and Antioch for providing excellent care during T.J.'s illness. A special thank you to her oncologist Michael Russin, MD.
Due to Covid, a celebration of life will scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Concern for Cats, SPCA, Hospice of East Bay or the American Lung Association
. View the online memorial for Thomasina Jean (T.J.) Beale Amundsen