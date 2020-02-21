|
|
THURSTON ODELL BRYANT
October 27,1931 - February 4, 2020
Concord
Thurston Bryant passed away unexpectedly on February 4, 2020. He was born in Cookeville Tennessee to parents Charlie and Bertha (Ray) Bryant, youngest of 5 children. Proudly serving in the Marines, he re-located to Northern California where he met and married the love of his life Eleanor (Sturgeon) Bryant and raised 4 children.
Thurston is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, daughter Linda Digges (Paul), sons Daniel (Kristianna) and Jonathan (Katherine), beloved grandchildren Sara, Michael, Kellianne, Morgan, Mackenzie and Hailey. Also survived by brother Hollis Howard Bryant (Reba) of Cookeville Tennessee and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son David, parents, brothers Estil, Charles and sister Stella Olive.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life to be held on Saturday March 7, 1:00-4:00pm at the Concord Hilton. Donations may be made as tribute in his name to the Tennessee Children's Home, Spring Hill Campus. www.tennesseechildrenshome.org/about-us/donate/
View the online memorial for THURSTON ODELL BRYANT
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 21, 2020