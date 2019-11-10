Home

POWERED BY

Services
Epiphany Lutheran Church
16248 Carolyn St
San Leandro, CA 94578
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Epiphany Lutheran Church
16248 Carolyn Street
San Leandro, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tim Field
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tim Leon Field


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tim Leon Field Obituary
Tim Leon Field
July 11, 1949 – Oct. 25, 2019
South Lake Tahoe, California
Tim was a native of Castro Valley California. He passed away October 25th, 2019 at the age of 70. He is survived by his sister Linda Bankson (husband Kermit Bankson) brother Ron Field (wife Katrin Field), nephew Shawn Bankson (wife Wendy Bankson), niece Jamie Bankson, great nephew Cooper Bankson and Cameron Bankson. Tim was preceded in death by father Waldo F. Field and mother Marguerite Field and son Joshua Field.
Tim was a construction project manager last rebuilding a home in South Lake Tahoe. He loved Tahoe and his profession. He also enjoyed Trout Fishing in Markleeville. A memorial service will be held at Epiphany Lutheran Church November 16th, 2019 at 11am. 16248 Carolyn Street, San Leandro, Ca.


View the online memorial for Tim Leon Field
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -