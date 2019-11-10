|
Tim Leon Field
July 11, 1949 – Oct. 25, 2019
South Lake Tahoe, California
Tim was a native of Castro Valley California. He passed away October 25th, 2019 at the age of 70. He is survived by his sister Linda Bankson (husband Kermit Bankson) brother Ron Field (wife Katrin Field), nephew Shawn Bankson (wife Wendy Bankson), niece Jamie Bankson, great nephew Cooper Bankson and Cameron Bankson. Tim was preceded in death by father Waldo F. Field and mother Marguerite Field and son Joshua Field.
Tim was a construction project manager last rebuilding a home in South Lake Tahoe. He loved Tahoe and his profession. He also enjoyed Trout Fishing in Markleeville. A memorial service will be held at Epiphany Lutheran Church November 16th, 2019 at 11am. 16248 Carolyn Street, San Leandro, Ca.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019