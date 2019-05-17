Tim Nikcevich

Mar. 11, 1955 - Jan. 31, 2019

Pleasanton, CA

Devoted father, husband, brother, and son, Tim Nikcevich passed away on January 31, 2019. Never short on trivia or a good story, Tim will be missed.

Son of John and Barbara Nikcevich and the 5th of 6 children, Nancy, Nora, Jon, Julie and Tara. Tim excelled at tennis and running – competing in both into his adult years. His spirit still hovers in the Berkeley hills, back roads of Eugene and the Sierra mountains where he trained for marathons.

A dedicated father, Tim rarely missed a game, performance or teacher conference. Determined to handle his declining health with dignity and generosity his positive attitude in the face of this adversity was truly inspirational.

Colorful and fun to the end, Tim was seen during his last days doing an uncanny off the ground imitation of John McEnroe's backhand. Tim is survived by his wife, Heather and three children, Mariah, Haley and Ethan.





