Timothy Andrew McCarthy

Dec. 13, 1951--May 12, 2019

San Ramon

Timothy Andrew McCarthy, nicknamed "Father Tim" for his poignant prayers, went home to be with Jesus on May 12, 2019 after battling cancer. He was 67.

He died at Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto while undergoing a stem cell transplant to battle Hodgkins Lymphoma.

He was born in Utica, NY to Edgar Eugene (Mac) and Carolyn McCarthy.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sherry McCarthy of San Ramon; his children Scott (Amy) McCarthy of Livermore, Patrick (Jolane) McCarthy of Folsom, Heather (Sean Bolen) McCarthy of San Francisco, and Shannon (Jeff) Linn of Folsom; grandchildren Grant McCarthy, Dean McCarthy, James McCarthy, Reid McCarthy, Wesley Linn and Jane Linn; siblings Michael (Barbara) McCarthy of Tennessee and Maureen (Tom) Rose of Connecticut; mother-in-law, Jane Campbell of Pasadena; 12 nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Kathy Burke.

The family is grateful to the caring staff in Unit E1 at Stanford Hospital.

His life will be celebrated at a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15 at First Presbyterian Church of Livermore, 2020 Fifth Street.

The family prefers contributions in his name to the First Presbyterian Church choir ministry (www.fpcl.us) or to Caring Bridge (www.caringbridge.org)





