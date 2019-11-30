|
|
Timothy Dorr
Aug. 10, 1931 - Nov. 17, 2019
Resident of San Ramon
Timothy Richard Dorr passed Nov. 17, 2019. Predeceased by wife Kathleen Marie Dorr (63 yrs married), son Timothy Dorr Jr. Survived by daughters Theresa Dorr, Patricia Weber and her family, grandson, granddaughters and great granddaughter.
Born August 10, 1931 in Beloit WI, Tim resided in CA. An Air Force Veteran, Tim worked and retired after 31yrs with AT&T.
A devoted father and husband, he could always be found offering help to his family & others. 30+ years of square dancing, bridge and community service built lasting friendships which he treasured. He was a dear friend to many and made new friends everywhere he went.
He and Kathleen toured, cruised and enjoyed culture, history and adventures both domestic and internationally. They often traveled with friends and family to share the experience.
Tim accomplished the goal of sending all his children through college and helped us experience the wonders of Yosemite, camping, cycling, hiking and fishing and more.
He always acknowledged God's presence. He was a silent supporter to many. His generosity, love and compassion will continue to shine on everyone he touched. When you saw him, you would see his great smile and cornflower blue eyes shining with a big HELLO! He wanted everyone to know "they mattered".
A celebration of Tim's life will be held 11:00 am Friday, Dec. 6th at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 1650 Ygnacio Valley Rd, Walnut Creek, 94598. Donations to Hospice East Bay, www.HospiceEastBay.org.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 30, 2019