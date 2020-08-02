1/
Timothy Edward Graney
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy Edward Graney
July 12, 1949 - July 6, 2020
Resident of San Ramon, CA
Tim was born and raised in Oakland, where he attended Bishop O'Dowd High School (Class of '67) and later UC Berkeley (Class of '73). Tim enjoyed playing basketball and was a Warriors season ticket holder for many years. He loved dogs, especially Golden Retrievers. He enjoyed restoring classic cars – Mustangs and Mercedes-Benz. He loved rhythm & blues music and was a gifted painter of portraits and landscapes. Tim had a varied career. A long-distance runner, he owned a popular running shoes store in San Francisco's financial district; worked as a stockbroker; and was the national sales manager for a local auto parts company for 15 years.
Tim is survived by his wife of over 30 years, Maggie Pullman Graney, who he met in high school. He had two daughters: Megan Graney and Maureen Graney (Dan) Green, grandson, Timmy and stepson, Jason Rahlwes. Tim is also survived by three sisters: Michael Graney (Harry) Mulholland; Shawn Graney (Steve) Green; and Colleen Graney (Rick) Palia, nephew, Chris and niece, Becky. He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Patrick, and parents, Marion and Evans Graney. Tim is also survived by brothers-in-law, Barrett (Nicole) Pullman and Dave (Lorrie) Pullman; sister-in-law, Patty Pullman Schoenstein; nieces, Lisa, Marcie and Sydnee and nephews, Dan and Mike.
Donations can be made in Tim's memory
to the American Heart Association.
** Forever in our Hearts **


View the online memorial for Timothy Edward Graney

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Contra Costa Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved