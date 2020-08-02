Timothy Edward Graney
July 12, 1949 - July 6, 2020
Resident of San Ramon, CA
Tim was born and raised in Oakland, where he attended Bishop O'Dowd High School (Class of '67) and later UC Berkeley (Class of '73). Tim enjoyed playing basketball and was a Warriors season ticket holder for many years. He loved dogs, especially Golden Retrievers. He enjoyed restoring classic cars – Mustangs and Mercedes-Benz. He loved rhythm & blues music and was a gifted painter of portraits and landscapes. Tim had a varied career. A long-distance runner, he owned a popular running shoes store in San Francisco's financial district; worked as a stockbroker; and was the national sales manager for a local auto parts company for 15 years.
Tim is survived by his wife of over 30 years, Maggie Pullman Graney, who he met in high school. He had two daughters: Megan Graney and Maureen Graney (Dan) Green, grandson, Timmy and stepson, Jason Rahlwes. Tim is also survived by three sisters: Michael Graney (Harry) Mulholland; Shawn Graney (Steve) Green; and Colleen Graney (Rick) Palia, nephew, Chris and niece, Becky. He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Patrick, and parents, Marion and Evans Graney. Tim is also survived by brothers-in-law, Barrett (Nicole) Pullman and Dave (Lorrie) Pullman; sister-in-law, Patty Pullman Schoenstein; nieces, Lisa, Marcie and Sydnee and nephews, Dan and Mike.
Donations can be made in Tim's memory
to the American Heart Association
.
** Forever in our Hearts ** View the online memorial for Timothy Edward Graney