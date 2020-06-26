Timothy Kramer
December 18, 1942 - June 19, 2020
Resident of Concord, CA
On June 19, 2020, Timothy L. Kramer of Concord, CA passed away from a long battle with cancer. He was 77 years old.
Tim was born in Martinez and resided in Contra Costa County his entire life. He served in the Air Force as an aircraft mechanic in Japan during the Cold War and received a good conduct medal along with an honorable discharge.
Tim owned and ran Encina Bicycle Center and Clayton Bicycles for over 40 years. He was a pioneer in the bicycling business and a pillar in the community with his values and ethics that has resonated throughout the cycling and business world nationally and internationally. Tim also supported many local businesses, schools, and sports teams throughout his career. He believed in supporting all local small businesses.
He loved his work and it reflected in his stores and his staff. Tim's work ethic influenced every staff member to be the best that they could be. Each year he celebrated his staff with a Christmas barbeque and all staff and family are invited. It was always amazing to see faces dating back from an original hire to current staff to come and share in the appreciation of such a grand, caring and amazing man.
His customer base proved to be generational with customers from over 40 years ago now bringing their kids and grandkids into the stores for service and bicycles. Staff and clients all loved Tim. He was highly respected by all those who knew him.
Tim was loved and adored by his family. He is survived by his wife, Shari, his three children, Cindy, Marcie, and John, and two grandchildren, Chandra and Theadora. His children describe him as a wonderful father, selfless, dignified, supportive, appreciative, compassionate, loving, and always with a joke or two to share. His wife describes him as her other half, the love of her life.
Tim will be missed deeply by all who knew him. His legacy will continue through his businesses, his family, and friends.
A Graveside service will be held Monday, June 29 at 11am at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 2011 Arnold Industrial Way, Concord. All who knew him are welcome to attend.
A local memorial bicycle ride and celebration of life will be coordinated in late July or early August to honor Tim. Details will be announced as arrangements for the event are finalized.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the World Wildlife Foundation at worldwildlife.org. This was an organization that Tim loved and supported.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 26, 2020.