Timothy Matthew Ayers

November 4, 1967 ~ February 17, 2019

Resident of Fair Oaks, Californian

Tim was born in San Francisco and raised in Martinez. He attended College Park High School but graduated from Saratoga Springs High School in Saratoga Springs, NY in 1985.

Tim earned the Eagle Scout Award in 1984. He received an AA Degree from Heald College. He was a valued employee at Intel Corp. for the past 21 years. Tim was a "rabid" S.F. Giants fan. He attended as many games as possible at Candlestick Park and AT & T Park through the years. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was kind, loving and thoughtful. He had a comedic, humorous dry wit. Tim is survived by his precious, beloved daughter, Mari, his parents Frederick J. and JoAnne Ayers, brothers Frederick, and David (Tracy), many aunts, uncles and cousins, also very many lifelong friends, especially 0 P, Orlando and Tom to name a few.

A Memorial will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 12:30 PM at Christ The King Catholic Church Hall at 199 Brandon Rd, Pleasant Hill. Donations may be made to FSHMD Society, 450 Bedford St. Lexington, MA 02420 Tim, you will always be in our hearts.

Rest in peace, Your Loving Family





