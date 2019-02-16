Home

St Augustine's Catholic Church
400 Alcatraz Ave
Oakland, CA 94609
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Augustine's Catholic Church
400 Alcatraz Ave.
Oakland, CA
Timothy Stuart Tarman


Timothy Stuart Tarman
Timothy Stuart Tarman
Dec. 6, 1962 ~ Jan. 5, 2019
Resident of Concord, CA
Tim passed away peacefully in his sleep. Born in Oakland to Jack and Denise Tarman, Tim was raised in Berkeley and graduated from St. Mary's High. He worked at UPS for many years, culminating his career there as a Transportation Manager in Reno, NV. Tim was an engaging "people person" and had a special connection with his many close friends. He was known for his excellent story-telling abilities, his infectious laugh, and his passionate devotion to the UC Berkeley football team. Friends and family are invited to a service at St. Augustine's Catholic Church, 400 Alcatraz Ave., Oakland, 9 am, Saturday, February 23, 2019.


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2019
