Tom Luey
Apr. 8, 1923 - Nov. 15, 2019
Oakland
Tom Chew Luey, of Oakland CA, passed away peacefully Friday, 15 November.
Proceeded in eternal rest by his beloved wife of 68 years, Rose Aileen Lim Luey, his sisters, Betty Quan and Faye Wong, and his brother, Charles Luey. He is survived by three sons; Tim, Ken (wife, Cathy McCann) and Andrew (wife Jennifer Vo Luey). He was the loving grandfather of Audrey and Olivia Vo Luey.
He was a veteran of WWII, serving as a member of the 14th Air Service Group in the China – Burma – India Theater
A lifelong tinkerer, auto mechanic, grower of magnificent, backyard plums, Lawrence Welk's biggest fan, slide rule expert, seeker of clean, elegant solutions to all problems, lover of fishing, a quiet, dignified gentleman who taught us so much about life, he will always be remembered.
A brief funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, 27 November at 10:30 AM. The Chapel at Mountain View Cemetery, 5000 Piedmont Avenue, Oakland CA, 94611
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 20, 2019