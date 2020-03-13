|
Tomás Andrew Morales
February 2, 1942 - March 6, 2020
Tomás passed away peacefully at his home in San Pablo, CA, surrounded by loving relatives. Tomás was born in Oxnard, CA, to parents Carmen and Andres Morales. His early years were spent there with older brother Richard and younger sister Lucinda.
Tomás moved to San Francisco in the late 1960's, where he worked as a silkscreen artist and printer. He was one of the first artists at La Raza Silkscreen Center, and much of his work there focused on spotlighting community action projects. Some of his art can now be seen in the Linda Lucero Collection at the UC Santa Barbara library.
Tomás married Yolanda Gutierrez in the early 1970's, and they had two children together. The family moved to Oakland, where Tomás continued to donate his time to social justice issues, including leading the fight to ensure that the Oakland School District properly applied bilingual education funds. His marriage ended in the early 1990's, but Tomás remained a loving and involved parent.
Tomás pursued higher education throughout his life, earning a Certificate in Addiction Studies from JFK University, a BA in Liberal Arts from New College of California, and a Masters Degree in Social Welfare from UC Berkeley. He put his knowledge and experience to good use in his later career as an outreach-worker, counselor, case-manager, and director for various non-profit agencies. He was also a notable researcher on topics such as prison gangs, alcohol abuse, HIV transmission, and more. Tomás hoped his work would make a positive contribution to the community he loved.
Those who knew him will remember his sense of humor, his kindness, his patience, his wisdom, and his open-minded spirit. He will be mourned and missed by so many.
Tomás is survived by long-time partner Marcia Dufton-Woll, daughter Marinca Morales, son Ariel Morales, and grandson Marcello Morales. No services are planned.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 13, 2020