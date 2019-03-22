|
Tommy Doty
Former Antioch, California Resident
Mr. Tommy G Doty, 65, passed away in his home in Hoquiam, WA, on Wednesday February 20, 2019 at 3:18pm of small cell lung cancer.
He is survived by his wife, Shari Doty, Hoquiam, WA; his daughter, Melissa Doty-Bowers, Grass Valley, CA; his son, Shawn Doty, Pittsburg, CA; his step-children, Candice Webb, Antioch, Ca; Sean Apedaile, Concord, CA; Blake Apedaile, Hoquiam, WA; his grandchildren , Jacob and Cody Bowers, Grass Valley, CA; his sisters, Linda Allen, Shelton, WA; Cindy Gonzales, Montesano, WA; Kathy Ryan, Hoquiam, WA; Judy Engh, Elma, WA; his brother David Doty, Martinez, CA; as well as 6 nephews, 8 nieces and numerous grand-nephews and grand-nieces.
He was cremated by McComb & Wagner in Shelton, WA and his ashes will be spread at an undisclosed location by his wife per his wishes.
He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.
May He Rest In Peace
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 22, 2019
