Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
View Map
Tony Jimenez


1948 - 2019
Tony Jimenez Obituary
Tony Jimenez
Sept. 1948 to Oct. 2019
Resident of Pittsburg
Tony, 71, was born, raised and resided in Pittsburg. Tony had a genuine love for all people, touched many lives and was known throughout many communities. He developed and taught some of Chevron's most successful courses for leaders during his 30 years there. He was active in Toastmasters and many other organizations. He loved his family, friends, cats, car shows, conversing with all people and loved to laugh.
Tony is survived by his wife, Dagmar, children Derek and Desiree (Artin), granddaughter Skyton, sister Lydia Salvetti, brother Vince Jimenez (Lesley), one nephew, three nieces. He was recently preceded in death by his mother, Helen Jimenez and brother-in-law Louis Salvetti.
A true renaissance man, he will be missed by all. Celebration of Life will held on Sat. Oct 19th at 10:00am at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tony L. Jimenez scholarship fund.


View the online memorial for Tony Jimenez
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019
