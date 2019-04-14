East Bay Times Obituaries
Chapel of the Chimes
32992 Mission Blvd.
Hayward, CA 94544
510-471-3363
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
5:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Chapel of the Chimes
32992 Mission Blvd.
Hayward, CA 94544
Toshihiko "Toe" Yoshioka


Toshihiko "Toe" Yoshioka Obituary
Toshihiko "Toe" Yoshioka
June 5, 1923 - March 27, 2019
Newark, CA
Toshihiko "Toe" Yoshioka was born in San Francisco, CA and passed away in Fremont, CA at the age of 95 years. He was a long-time resident of Newark, CA.
Beloved husband of the late Tazuko Yoshioka for 57 years. Loving father of Kenneth (Lynn) Yoshioka, Amy (Kenneth) Balish, Janet (Raymond) Maiden, Thomas Yoshioka and Richard (JoAnna) Yoshioka, and dear grandfather of Tiffany, Scott, Kristin, Matthew, Jessica, Ricky, Taylor, Joshua and Jonathan. Survived by brother Kunio Yoshioka and numerous nieces and nephews.
From his pre-teen years, Toe worked on his uncle's chicken farm in Lincoln, CA, then graduated from Lincoln High School. He was interned along with his family during WWII at Tule Lake. He worked at Kawahara Nursery and Mt. Eden Nursery. During his working years, he was an avid bowler. After retirement, he enjoyed gardening, playing poker and Mahjong, and going to Reno.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Chapel of the Chimes, 32992 Mission Boulevard, Hayward, CA from 5:30PM to 9:00PM.


View the online memorial for Toshihiko "Toe" Yoshioka
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 14, 2019
