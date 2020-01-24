Home

Traci Peterson Buck


1957 - 2020
Traci Peterson Buck
Feb. 25, 1957 - Dec. 29, 2019
Riverview, Florida
Traci Ann Peterson Buck, age 62 of Riverview, Florida, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019. Traci was preceded in death by her parents, Keith and Marie Peterson, and her father-in-law Ronald Buck Sr. Born in Castro Valley and raised in San Leandro, Traci is survived by her husband Ronald Buck, her brother Christopher Peterson, mother-in-law Pauline Buck, brothers-in-law Dennis Buck and Richard Buck, sisters-in-law Cathleen Peterson, Laurie Buck and Shavon Buck. Traci leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Private services will be held. Donations can be made in Traci's name to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund), Greater Bay Area Chapter, 135 Main Street, Suite 1030, San Francisco, CA 94105, or JDRF.org/bayarea.


Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 24, 2020
