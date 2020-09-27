Tressa LoyaJuly 23, 1947 - August 3, 2020Resident of Walnut CreekIn loving memory of Tressa Loya. Tressa grew up in a military family, living throughout the country before settling down in California. She made many friends in the bay area and raised her family there as well. She was know for her humor, wittiness and amazing cooking. Though she loved watching her British programs, her style definitely came from France. She will be missed by her friends and family.