Trinidad Hernandez Marsicano

Sept. 28, 1925 - March 17, 2019

El Cerrito, CA



Trinidad H. Marsicano passed away from pneumonia after living a full life of 93 years. She was surrounded by her family when she peacefully passed. Known as Trini, she was born and raised in Richmond, CA, where she attended Richmond High School. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a happy homemaker, and during her vibrant years, she adored being with family, ballroom dancing, gardening, big band music, and photos of family.

Trini was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert J. Marsicano, and her son, William Marsicano. She is survived by her daughters Barbara McLaughlin and Donna Marsicano, son-in-law Michael McLaughlin, grandson Mark McLaughlin, grandson Shaun McLaughlin and his wife Kimberly, great grandson Riley McLaughlin, and great granddaughter Kinsley McLaughlin.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 6-8pm and a funeral service on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Joseph's Funeral Center, 2540 Church Lane, San Pablo, CA.

Following the service, a Celebration of Life will be held at La Strada Restaurant, 2215 Church Lane, San Pablo, CA to honor Trini. The family requests that family and friends wishing to attend the celebration please RSVP to Donna or Barbara by Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

Donations in Trini's honor may be sent to , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.





