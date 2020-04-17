|
Trudy Molina Flores
December 17, 1948 - March 29, 2020
Alameda
Known as "Lola" to her 6 grandchildren, Trudy Molina Flores passed peacefully, surrounded by her children, family and friends. She graduated in 1966 from Encinal High in Alameda, from UC Berkeley in 1973 (BA in biology) and in 1975 from UCSF medical center with a BS in Physical Therapy. During her career she worked in the Bay Area, and Tahoe, while also raising our 5 children and managing our family.
Her passion for aquatics was exceeded only by her love of life and people. She worked her way through college as a lifeguard, a swimming instructor and a sailing instructor. She lived to swim every day and if family obligations interfered, she would swim at 3:30 AM. Trudy made aquatics the foundation of our family and her legacy continues through our grandchildren. She was an avid scuba diver, exploring the Great Barrier Reef, the island of Santorini and many places in between. She embraced outrigger paddling in Alameda but loved paddling in the mornings while in Kona. She evolved into a marathon ocean swimmer, swimming the Golden Gate span and Alcatraz hundreds of times. She loved her time at the Tahoe family cabin where she partook in various lake swims. The Trans Tahoe swim, which she swam for decades, was her greatest thrill. In the wintertime she was a skier, but as a surfer girl she eventually transitioned to snowboarding. While snowboarding, she often traversed every trail and off-trail at Alpine Meadows in Tahoe. She hiked to the heights of Half Dome in Yosemite, to the depths of the Grand Canyon, and swam from the shores of Lanai to Maui. Trudy was an unstoppable force and will always be our source of inspiration.
Less known was that Trudy was also extremely creative in crafts. She spent much time and love in creating lovely photo albums for our children, piecing together beautiful family quilts, and making specialty cards for those memorable occasions and people she bonded with. Her talents knew no bounds and her energy was endless.
Of all our travels, she especially loved France and embraced the culture. Through all her exploits and travel, she developed close friendships. With her infectious smile, she had a gift for engaging people and making them feel uniquely special. Trudy was always ready to listen and help others by offering sage advice gained through her life's experiences. She was a positive shining beacon of optimism, and had that "can do" spirit. Trudy always completed every endeavor she attempted and then transitioned on to other challenges. Now she transitions to the next challenge, with a smile as always, and her journey will capture the hearts of all whom she encounters.
A celebration will be planned when it is safe for all to attend. Please donate to the in lieu of flowers.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 17, 2020