Sunset View Cemetery & Mortuary
101 Colusa Avenue
El Cerrito, CA 94530
(510) 525-5111
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Sunset View Cemetery & Mortuary
101 Colusa Avenue
El Cerrito, CA 94530
Tsu-Ming "T.M." Yang


Tsu-Ming "T.M." Yang Obituary
Tsu-ming "T.M." Yang
Resident of Walnut Creek
Mr. Tsu-ming "T.M." Yang, born on November 25, 1928 in Zhuji County, Zhejiang Province, China, passed away peacefully at age 90 on February 3, 2019 at Sunrise Senior Living in Walnut Creek, CA surrounded by his family. He marched with the Chinese Nationalist Army in World War II and eventually graduated from National Taiwan University in 1952. Tsu-ming earned a master's degree in Civil Engineering from University of Illinois in 1958 and worked at Bechtel Corporation for 30 years until he retired in 1995. He was elected vice president of Bechtel Associates Professional Corporation and became the founding president of CAPA (Chinese American Political Association). Tsu-ming was a loving husband to the late Elaine Chu Yang for 49 years. He is survived by his sons, Samuel Yang (Paula) and Daniel Yang (Bernadette); daughter, Jenny Yang; and 6 grandchildren: Hannah, Nathan, Timothy & Bryant, Andrew, Marisa. The funeral service will be held on Monday, February 25 from 10:30 to noon at Sunset View Cemetery & Mortuary, 101 Colusa Avenue, El Cerrito, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Tsu-ming's memory to any of these 501(c)(3) organizations: Contra Costa Chinese School (mail checks to P.O. Box 4598, Walnut Creek, CA 94596); Golden Crane Senior Center (mail checks to P.O. Box 1314, Alamo, CA 94507); or Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs (apapa.org/donate).


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 17, 2019
