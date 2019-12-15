|
|
Twyla Gaye Beal
August 1, 1946 ~ November 20, 2019
Resident of Antioch, CA
Gaye Beal, passed away on November 20, 2019. She courageously struggled with various health issues over the last few years. A loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, granddaughter, aunt and friend she touched the lives of many. She loved her family and was most happy when doing something for them or others. Family and friends fondly remember her sweet acts of kindness, thoughtfulness and her great sense of humor. She loved cooking, gardening, music, and reading. She volunteered at several organizations helping those less fortunate, including local veterans' groups and the homeless.
Gaye was born in Kansas on August 1, 1946 to Bob and Angie Burris. When she was two they moved to California and settled in Antioch. Gaye married Denny Beal in 1965 and they lived in Monterey until Denny was discharged from the Navy in 1966. They returned to Antioch and made their home there since that time.
Gaye is survived by her husband Denny, her mother Angie Burris, daughter Tawny Beal, granddaughter Randi Shelton, two sisters-in-law, Cheryl Summers and Bonnie Aiello, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Gaye was preceded in death by her father, Bob Burris, daughter, Toni Beal and sister, Terry Drolet.
Donations in her memory may be sent to East County Veterans Store, 522 W. 2nd Street, Antioch, CA 94509 or .
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
View the online memorial for Twyla Gaye Beal
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019