Val T. Chinn
Jul 9, 1956 - Oct 23, 2019
Fremont Ca
Born to Harry & Eleanor Chinn, Val passed peacefully in her home. Known for always putting the desires of others before her own she grew to be the kindest and most selfless of human beings to walk this earth. Val is survived by her sister Jana J Jacobson. The memorial will be held Dec 12, 2019 at 10am. Chapel of the Chimes 32992 Mission Blvd. Hayward. All family and friends are welcome.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 29, 2019