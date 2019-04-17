Resources More Obituaries for Valerie Kiadeh Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Valerie Basescu Kiadeh

1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Valerie Basescu Kiadeh

July 27, 1954 - April 3, 2019

Resident of Cupertino

We've lost a ray of sunshine–a "beacon of love and light for so many of us." Valerie was a positive force of nature. The life of the party. Her beautiful beaming smile and warm personality drew people to her wherever she went. She truly loved life and lived it to the fullest. Losing her has devastated all who loved her–and so many loved her. Valerie fought her year-long battle with colon cancer with bravery and grace, but lost it peacefully at home, leaving the world a better place because of the incredible person she was.

Valerie was born to Ronald and Barbara (Murphy) Basescu in New York City, NY. The family moved to Boulder, CO when Valerie was five. Valerie graduated from Boulder High School in 1972, and went on to have travels and adventures for the rest of her life. She earned her Bachelors in Anthropology from the University of Colorado Boulder in 1977, a TEFL (Teaching English as a Foreign Language) certificate from the International Training Institute in London in 1978, her Masters in Near Eastern Studies from UC Berkeley in 1985, a teaching credential in Multicultural Education from UC Santa Cruz in 1992, and a Masters in TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) from San Jose State University in 2007. But in between time she traveled and worked all over the world—Mexico, a kibbutz in Israel, Greece, Italy, Switzerland, France, England, Egypt, Jordan and Palestine before landing a job teaching English in Iran, just in time for the Islamic Revolution of 1978. It was here where she met her future husband, Mansur Kiadeh. They married in Boulder in 1979.

Mansur's work took them to Berkeley, Santa Barbara, New Hampshire, Boca Raton, FL, Santa Cruz, and finally to Cupertino, where they settled in 1992. Along the way, Valerie earned many of her college degrees and worked in education. She also gave birth to and raised her three children: son Arash and daughters Sharzad and Shireen. Since 1995, she worked teaching ESL to adults at the Metropolitan Education District in San Jose, where she also worked as a union representative, site supervisor, curriculum specialist, and student council facilitator, and from 2007-2013, was a lecturer for the Department of Linguistics and Language Development at San Jose State University. In 2015 she taught English for the summer in China.

In the last two years, Valerie went to St. Louis, MO for an "Eclipse Party," traveled to Medellin, Colombia for her son Arash's wedding, visited Peru, including Machu Pichu, flew twice to Florida to see her dad, visited Tijuana and Cancun, Mexico with Arash and his wife Andrea, and to Boulder for her 45th high school reunion, and to return the famous "Bong Chart" to its original location at "1048," where she lived while a student at the University of Colorado Boulder. She was also able to fit in a trip to Vancouver, BC with her daughters Sharzad and Shireen, and to an old childhood haunt, the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs, with Sharzad and her family.

Valerie's enthusiasm for "everything" knew no boundaries. She stayed busy with her book club, traveling every year to meet an author in a different city–the goal was to visit every state in the U.S. to meet a local author–in the last 18 years, they traveled to 18 states, plus Toronto. She belonged to a monthly "Ladies Cards" group for 25 years, was an active member of a belly dancing troupe, and took classes at and performed for the American Improv Theatre in San Jose. Valerie's adventures also included Warriors games, golfing, hiking, yoga, entertaining and most of all, her family. She also traveled to over 30 countries in her lifetime.

Valerie is survived and will be sorely missed by her father Ronald and his wife Sandy Basescu of Sarasota, FL, her son Arash Kiadeh (Andrea) of Medellin, Colombia, her daughter Sharzad Kiadeh Lahalih (Michael) and grandsons Idris and Cyrus of Los Angeles, her daughter Shireen Kiadeh and Shireen's fiance Zack Kouba of Cupertino, and her ex-husband Mansur Kiadeh. And there are two more grandchildren due later this year. She was predeceased by her mother, Barbara Basescu of Sarasota, FL, and her brother, Dale Basescu of Los Angeles.

Everyone who loved Valerie is welcome to celebrate her life at 1 pm on Saturday, April 20 at the Kiadeh residence in Cupertino. Come ready to share favorite "Valerie" stories. There will be music and dancing and singing—just how Valerie liked it.





