Vance Thompson, III
October 28, 1940 - September 28, 2019
Resident of Oakland
Our beloved Father, Husband, Brother, Uncle and Dear Friend passed away peacefully in his family's loving arms on September 28, 2019. Vance Thompson, III was born on October 28, 1940 in Memphis, Tennessee. His passion for education propelled him to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from Tennessee A&I State College. Vance moved to California in 1962 where he worked for several corporations including Lockheed and General Electric. He worked for the City of Oakland in many capacities where he retired as Payroll Manager in 2005. Vance married Binnette in 1983, along with her two children, Brazil and Benjamin followed by twins, Bryan and Bobby. He believed Jesus is Lord and was a good and faithful servant as an active congregant of Beebe Memorial Cathedral. A Memorial Service will be held at 11am on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Beebe Memorial Cathedral located at 3900 Telegraph Avenue in Oakland, California. Rest in peace. To God be the glory.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 25, 2019