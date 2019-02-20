Vanessa Marie Nalepa

February 28, 1983 ~ February 16, 2019

Resident of Las Vegas, Nevada

Nalepa, Vanessa Marie, age 35, of Las Vegas, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 in Las Vegas. Born February 28, 1983 in Hayward, California, she graduated from Sacramento State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. She became an elementary school teacher for the Clark County School District, Las Vegas, Nevada where she taught for 12 years and was recognized with the Distinguished Star award twice. Most recently she taught 1st grade at the K-12 Virtual Academy in Las Vegas. She enjoyed soccer, volleyball and running. She ran track in high school, and completed the Rock-N-Roll Marathon, the Summerlin Half Marathon, the Desert Dash Half Marathon and a Biathlon. She enjoyed playing board games, especially Boggle. She also enjoyed traveling. Her new passion was her seven month old son, Davis. Vanessa was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Norberto and Esperanza Aragon. Survivors include her husband: Frank, son: Davis, her parents: Jamie and Brenda Aragon, sisters: Tania and Presley, brother: Jamie, her maternal grandmother Josephine Jones and Gizmo, the family dog. Funeral service will be held at 7pm Friday, February 22, 2019 at Palm Southwest Mortuary, 7979 W. Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas, where family will receive friends from 4-7pm.





