East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connolly & Taylor
4000 Alhambra Ave.
Martinez, CA 94553
925-228-4700
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Connolly & Taylor
4000 Alhambra Ave.
Martinez, CA 94553
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vania Bartolini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vania K. Bartolini


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vania K. Bartolini Obituary
Vania K. Bartolini
May 20, 1919 ~ April 17, 2019
Resident of Martinez
Vania K. Bartolini, born and raised in Martinez passed away quietly on April 17th just missing her 100 birthday by a little over a month. She was born on May 20, 1919, and graduated from Alhambra High School in 1938. In the summer of 1941, she married Vito Bartolini.
During WWII Vania worked at the arsenal in Benicia and after became a homemaker. Vania was a quiet lady who loved cooking and taking care of her family. There was always a pasta dinner cooking in the late morning on a Sunday for a delicious traditional Italian meal at 1:00 pm. Vania enjoyed her home and her family.
She is survived by her son, David Bartolini and nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents, Mr. & Mrs. D. Valdisalici, her husband of 70 years, Vito Bartolini, and her son, Donald G. Bartolini.
Friends and Family are invited to a Funeral service on Thursday, April 25th at 11AM at Connolly & Taylor Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Hospice East Bay, 3470 Buskirk Ave., Pleasant Hill, CA, 94523 or a .


View the online memorial for Vania K. Bartolini
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connolly & Taylor
Download Now