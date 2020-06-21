Vasilios (Bill) Christos Apostolopoulos
January 28, 1944 - June 16, 2020
Resident of Martinez, CA.
Vasilios (Bill) Christos Apostolopoulos was the youngest child born to Christos and Panayiota Apostolopoulos in Levidi, Greece on January 28, 1944. He is pre-deceased by his sister, Ianoula, and survived by his three older brothers; George (Effie) Apostolopoulos, John (Kathy)Apostol and Nick (Helen) Apostolopoulos. Bill grew up in Levidi, Greece and served in the Greek Air Force. Upon his return to Levidi, he began to court a young girl up the hill from his childhood home. Eventually, he married this young woman, Barbara Peponis, on October 25, 1968. She became his "Varvaritsa".
Bill was a consummate family man, a beloved husband, father and grandfather. Bill is survived by his wife, Barbara, his daughter Patty (Jim) Glafkides, his son Chris (Amy) Apostolopoulos and his three grandchildren; Thomas Glafkides, Vasilea Glafkides and Baby Vasilios Apostolopoulos. Bill left a legacy of love and happiness to his family and friends and his void will be missed by all those that knew him.
Bill and Barbara immigrated to the United States and moved into a home in Oakland, CA. Bill worked in a food processing plant and eventually became a butcher for the Lucky's meat factory in San Leandro. He worked there for approximately 20 years where he developed his love of good meat and bar-b-que. Bill and Barbara were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Patty, in 1973. Soon thereafter, they were blessed with the birth of their son, Chris, in 1975.
The family then moved to San Leandro, CA and lived there for the majority of their children's younger years. Bill then transitioned his occupation as a butcher and then became a general contractor. Bill was an active member of the Ascension Community volunteering where he helped with the Festival cooking and volunteering during the weekend.
With the re-opening of the Cathedral and under the allowances of current Alameda County Health Order, a Trisagion will be held at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Ascension on June 22nd at 7:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 23rd at 11:00 am followed by internment at Oakmont Memorial Park. Although the family would like to offer a Makaria, given the current restrictions imposed by the County and State, it makes it infeasible. The family would like to offer a formal memorial Makaria that will be held on a future date to remember our beloved Vasilios.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a memorial donation supporting the Ascension Capital Campaign and or American Cancer Society.
+ May His Memory Be Eternal+
For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745)
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 21, 2020.