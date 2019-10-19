East Bay Times Obituaries
Velma L. Owen


1932 - 2019
Velma L. Owen Obituary
Velma L. Owen
Jul. 5, 1932 - Sep. 19, 2019
Danville, CA
Velma L. Owen passed away peacefully on September 19, 2019, with her loving daughter Connie by her side in Danville, CA. She was born on July 5, 1932. Velma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friends to many.
Velma is survived by her daughters: Connie Owen, Valerie Owen, and Toni Ley (Tom), sister Louise Petrillo, grandchildren: Jeffrey Ley, James Ley (Kassey), and Callie Roberds (Chris), and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Wilson & Kratzer Chapel of San Ramon Valley, 825 Hartz Way, Danville, CA 94526, at 11:30AM, Oct. 28th, 2019.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation to the in Velma's name.


View the online memorial for Velma L. Owen
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 19, 2019
