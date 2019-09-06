|
|
Velma Maxine Mackey
Sept. 20, 1930 - Aug. 31, 2019
El Dorado, CA formally of Martinez, CA
Maxine passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by her son Chris Mackey and his wife Audrey, brothers L. J. and Jerry Harris. Grandchildren Melissa, Jake, Michelle, Michael and many great grandchildren.
Maxine had a successful career within the county court system working as a superior court clerk, retiring Mar. 31, 1993.
A visitation will be held at Connolly and Taylor Funeral Chapel, 4000 Alhambra Ave Martinez, on Wednesday, Sept 11 between 4-7 PM. Funeral Services will be held at The Church of Christ, 1865 Arnold Dr., Martinez, on Thursday, Sept 12 at 12:30 PM, burial to follow at Memory Gardens, 2011 Arnold Industrial Way, Concord.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 6, 2019