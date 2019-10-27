|
Velma Wilson Lemon
Aug. 25, 1933 - Oct. 9, 2019
Resident of Pleasanton
In Loving Memory
Velma, 86, passed away peacefully on October 9 2019 in Pleasanton, CA. She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Helen and her husband of 55 years, Samuel O Lemon Jr. She is survived by her 4 children Debi (Maurice), Sue (Ed), Scott and Sandi. She was so proud of her 7 grandchildren Brittany, Allyson (Justin), Emily, Kayla, David, Rachel, Sam and her two newest great-grandchildren Jack and Charlotte.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday November 24th 3:00pm. Grace United Methodist Church, San Ramon, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019