Vera Marie Russo
March 16, 1921 - Nov 24, 2018
Resident of Pittsburg
Veronica (Vera) Russo, 97, peacefully passed away on November 24, 2018. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony (Wally) Russo and is survived by daughters, Rose, Carolyn, and Kathy, five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
A rosary and memorial mass will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:30am at the Church of the Good Shepherd.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019