Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
Rosary
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Church of the Good Shepherd
Memorial Mass
Following Services
Church of the Good Shepherd
Vera Marie Russo


1921 - 2018 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vera Marie Russo Obituary
Vera Marie Russo
March 16, 1921 - Nov 24, 2018
Resident of Pittsburg
Veronica (Vera) Russo, 97, peacefully passed away on November 24, 2018. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony (Wally) Russo and is survived by daughters, Rose, Carolyn, and Kathy, five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
A rosary and memorial mass will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:30am at the Church of the Good Shepherd.


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019
