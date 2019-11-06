|
|
Vera Myrtle Peacock
Sunrise: November 13, 1919 ~ Sunset: October 19, 2019
Resident of Pittsburg, California
Funeral Services will be held for Vera Myrtle Peacock at Stewart Memorial CME Church 580 Front Street, Pittsburg, California 94565, 11 a.m. November 7, 2019. Presiding Pastor, Rev. David Manly. Quiet hour: Wednesday, 4-7 p.m., Elks Funeral Service, Wed 6 p.m., Dan Scales Funeral Home, 107 W. 8th Street, Pittsburg.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 6, 2019