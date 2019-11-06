East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dan Scales Funeral Services, Inc.
107 West 8th Street
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925)439-5922
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dan Scales Funeral Services, Inc.
107 West 8th Street
Pittsburg, CA 94565
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Dan Scales Funeral Services, Inc.
107 West 8th Street
Pittsburg, CA 94565
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Stewart Memorial CME Church
580 Front Street
Pittsburg, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Peacock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Myrtle Peacock


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vera Myrtle Peacock Obituary
Vera Myrtle Peacock
Sunrise: November 13, 1919 ~ Sunset: October 19, 2019
Resident of Pittsburg, California
Funeral Services will be held for Vera Myrtle Peacock at Stewart Memorial CME Church 580 Front Street, Pittsburg, California 94565, 11 a.m. November 7, 2019. Presiding Pastor, Rev. David Manly. Quiet hour: Wednesday, 4-7 p.m., Elks Funeral Service, Wed 6 p.m., Dan Scales Funeral Home, 107 W. 8th Street, Pittsburg.


View the online memorial for Vera Myrtle Peacock
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vera's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -