Vera W. Von Krakau

Nov. 20, 1937 - Feb. 21, 2019

Resident of Brentwood

Vera W. Von Krakau, passed away on 2/21/19 at her residence in Brentwood in the presence of her loving family. She is survived, by her adoring husband, Daniel W. Von Krakau with whom they shared 58 years together. She is survived by her daughters, Kathryn (Bill) Bozek, Sharon (Joseph) Ambrose, Carolyn (Jason) Mc Killip; eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Born in Syria (11/20/37), her family traveled throughout the Middle East after escaping Russia around 1933 until they found residence in Persia (Iran). Vera was raised, for the most part, in Persia. She was discovered by a prominent dance instructor who had her dancing for the Shaw (King) of Iran (Persia) and King Farouk of Egypt as well as many state dignitaries. She later immigrated to the United States in 1949 and lived in San Francisco, CA. She worked at the Bank of America where she met her husband, Dan. They married and later moved to Antioch, CA. There she opened a ballet studio, then changed her career to a Baskin Robbins owner. She was a member of "the Women of Promise" (a Catholic women's ministry). Vera later moved to Brentwood, CA and lived there throughout her remaining years. She loved to pray with dear friends for people in need and also visiting the sick and giving communion. Most of all, her family has always been her greatest gift and blessing from God.

The viewing/visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 13th at the Immaculate Heart of Mary (500 Fairview Avenue in Brentwood) at 10:30. Following will be the Mass from 11:00-12:00. After the Mass will be the reception/"Celebration of Life" for family and friends.

On Thursday, March 14th there will be held a private burial/committal at Holy Cross Cemetery.

The family would like to thank hospice for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, please make your contributions to The and hospice.





