Chapel of the Chimes
32992 Mission Blvd.
Hayward, CA 94544
510-471-3363
Verna M. Zinnerman Resident Of Oakland Entered into eternal rest on Saturday 11/30/19. Public Viewing will be held at Fouche's Hudson Funeral Home 3665 Telegraph Avenue Oakland, CA on Wednesday 12/11/19 from 11am-6:30pm followed by a Rosary from 6:30-7:30pm. Funeral Services will be held at St. Columba Catholic Church 6400 San Pablo Avenue, Oakland, CA on Thursday 12/12/19 at 11:30 am. Entombment will be held on Friday 12/13/19 at 11am at Chapel Of The Chimes 32992 Mission Blvd. Hayward, CA. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Fouche's Hudson Funeral Home, #443.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 9, 2019
