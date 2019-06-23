Verner R. Anderson

Jan. 8, 1917 ~ June 20, 2019

Resident of Martinez

Verner passed away peacefully at home. He was born in Stockton, Ca, and moved to Livermore,Ca. as an infant where he later attended Grammar and High School. After graduating, Verner went to work for Bank of America in Livermore. He met the love of his life Barbara and married in June 1938. Verner and Barbara moved to Martinez when he was transferred to the Martinez Branch of B of A In 1942 he joined the Navy and became a Medic serving in the South Pacific until 1946. He then returned home to Barbara and B of A. After leaving the bank Verner worked as a Car Salesman until retirement. He enjoyed taking cruises with Barbara and friends, (17). Verner restored and rode his vintage Indian Motorcycle until he was 90 yrs. old. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara and is survived by family members: Michael Rickman living in LA and a niece Lynda Morgan living in Abilene Texas .Services will be held at Oakmont Cemetery, Thurs June 27. Viewing at 9:00 a.m. and Services at 10:00 a.m.





