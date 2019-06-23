East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Oakmont Mortuary - Lafayette
2099 Reliez Valley Rd.
Lafayette, CA 94549
1-925-935-3311
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Oakmont Cemetery
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Oakmont Cemetery
Resources
1917 - 2019 Obituary
Verner R. Anderson Obituary
Verner R. Anderson
Jan. 8, 1917 ~ June 20, 2019
Resident of Martinez
Verner passed away peacefully at home. He was born in Stockton, Ca, and moved to Livermore,Ca. as an infant where he later attended Grammar and High School. After graduating, Verner went to work for Bank of America in Livermore. He met the love of his life Barbara and married in June 1938. Verner and Barbara moved to Martinez when he was transferred to the Martinez Branch of B of A In 1942 he joined the Navy and became a Medic serving in the South Pacific until 1946. He then returned home to Barbara and B of A. After leaving the bank Verner worked as a Car Salesman until retirement. He enjoyed taking cruises with Barbara and friends, (17). Verner restored and rode his vintage Indian Motorcycle until he was 90 yrs. old. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara and is survived by family members: Michael Rickman living in LA and a niece Lynda Morgan living in Abilene Texas .Services will be held at Oakmont Cemetery, Thurs June 27. Viewing at 9:00 a.m. and Services at 10:00 a.m.


Published in East Bay Times on June 23, 2019
