Vernon Alfred Levy
September 17, 1939 - October 28, 2019
Resident of Alamo
Vernon Alfred Levy passed away on Monday after complications with Aspiration Pneumonia. He touched many lives with his interest in their life story, his positive outlook on life, and smile. Vern was born in Lansdale, PA. He graduated from North Penn High School and later and went to college at Penn State where he played football prior to enlisting in the Army. He served in the Armed Forces for three years. Later, Vern graduated from Trenton State with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Vern was a Claims and Labor Relations Manager for the Trucking Industry for many years prior to finding his true calling working side-by-side with his wife, and best friend, at Armand's Drapes, Shutters & Upholstery in Lafayette providing service to others in their family business which still operates today. Working was Vern's passion and hobby. He also enjoyed reading, especially about history, and had a love for travel and learning about different places, customs, and cultures.
Vern is survived by his devoted and loving wife Ricky, who he was married to for 54 years, and their children, Mike, DeeDee, and Steve, their grandchildren Cassie, Jake, Madison, and Sasha, daughter-in-law; Tatyana, and brother; Ralph. He will be missed.
Friends and Family are invited to a Celebration of Life Ceremony at Lafayette Veterans Memorial Building, 3780 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette, CA 94549, on Tuesday, November 5th at 12:30pm. Lunch will follow the opportunity to share memories and experiences at approximately 1:30pm, and family will be available until 4pm. Please feel free to come and go as you choose.
Friends and family are also welcome to attend the 10:30am Burial Service at Lafayette Cemetery,3285 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayatte, CA 94549, preceding the Celebration of Life Ceremony at 12:30pm.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 2, 2019