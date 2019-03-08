In Loving Memory

Vernon Vennes

Oct. 4, 1942 - Feb. 23, 2019

It is with shock, disbelief, and heartbreak that we announce the passing of Vernon Leon Vennes, 76, on February 23, 2019. He was surrounded by family and love. His granddaughter said, "Now, he can watch over all of us at the same time."

Anyone who knew Vern, really KNEW the man. Vern had an enthusiasm for life and made his wife, Lucinda (Van Deren) feel especially loved. Vern was very passionate about many things; however, his number one passion and soulmate was always Cindy. They shared the perfect life together, enjoying each other's companionship for 35 years.

Vern was known as an adrenaline junky. Vern had a passion for skiing, cycling, golfing, traveling, wine and fine food all of which were shared with Cindy. In addition to his many passions, time with grandchildren was special. Vern counted the moments until his next visit with the grandchildren. Oh, how he loved them. He loved giving and receiving nicknames.

Vern was born and raised in Downey, California. He moved to Northern California in 1988. Upon retiring, as an owner of Swan Pools, NorCal, he moved from Diablo Country Club, Diablo CA to Andalusia Country Club in La Quinta, California.

Vern was preceded in death by his parents Vernon and Irma Vennes and his brother, Roger. He will be desperately missed and loved by his wife Cindy. His children will carry his memory: Robert (Gia) Vennes, Erick Vennes, Scott Vennes, David (Kristi) Vennes, Michelle (David) Franklin, Tyler (Oriana) Moebius, and Tammie (Tim) Mutert. He will be watching over his grandchildren: Taj, Max, Bryce, Bella, Lexi, Lily, Asher, Jacob, Kiana, Shelby, Jordan, Lauren, Dominic, Simone and Noelle. He also has 3 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers: The Community Foundation/ACCEF; 3700 Sixth Street, Ste 200; Riverside, CA 92501

Friends and family are welcome to join us March 23, 2019 at 3:00 at Andalusia Country Club at Coral Mountain, La Quinta, CA

"I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles"





