Vicki Crockett
Aug 28, 1948 - Sept 10, 2019
Resident of Alamo
Our beautiful, strong wife and mother Vicki Crockett, age 71, of Alamo, California passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019 from complications of a stroke. Vicki was born in Lovell, Wyoming, on August 28, 1948 to Josie and Victor Winterholler. Even at a young age, Vicki was a leader and a friend to all who knew her. She was always focused on making other people's lives better through friendship, service, and a deep testimony of her Savior, Jesus Christ. She graduated from Lovell High School and then from Brigham Young University in Home Economics where she met her beloved husband Jay Crockett, and then followed him to medical school in St. Louis where she taught 7th grade. They were soon engaged and married on June 12, 1970 in the LDS Oakland California Temple.
Vicki and Jay started their family in Oakland, California, and then later moved to Lafayette and Martinez where they made many life-long friends, before settling in Alamo. In Alamo they raised five children and treasured priceless friendships throughout the community. Vicki was well-known for reaching out to those in need, especially to teens and young adults. She was president of the Alamo Women's Club, a teacher's aide at Alamo Elementary, an LDS seminary teacher and a professional life coach for teens. Within her large circle of family and friends, she was well-known for her generosity, her desire for excellence and her insatiable zest for life.
She is survived by her eternal companion John A. Crockett, children Tyler Crockett (Kristen), Caroline Brock (Aaron), Ben Crockett (Mandi), Joel Crockett (Mandi Lyn), Marianne Twiss (Josh), and 21 beloved grandchildren. She is also survived by her five siblings: Sherry Fredricksen (Eric), Carol Doerr (Jerry), David Winterholler (Susie), Daniel Winterholler (Darlene) and Marcie Baird (Eric), as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Josie Tippetts Winterholler and Victor Winterholler.
Vicki's funeral will be held Saturday, September 21 at the LDS Danville Stake Center at 655 Old Orchard Drive, Danville, CA. Viewing at 9:00 am with funeral services following at 10:30 am. Internment at the Oakmont Cemetery. Please offer condolences at www.oakparkhillschapel.com.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019