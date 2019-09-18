|
Vicki (Vasiliki) Gousios
December 15, 1926 - September 15, 2019
Resident of Lafayette, CA
On Sunday September 15, 2019 Vicki (Vasiliki) Gousios passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Aristides G. Gousios, M.D. Vicki immigrated to the United States from Nemea, Greece to study nursing at Pacific Union College in Angwin, CA and became a Registered Nurse. She is survived by five children and seven grandchildren.
Trisagion service Thursday September 19, 2019 7:00pm and Funeral services Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00am, at the The Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Ascension, 4700 Lincoln Ave., Oakland, Interment Mt. View Cemetery, Oakland. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).
May Her Memory Be Eternal..
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 18, 2019