Vicky "CHristian" DeMello


1945 - 2019
Vicky "CHristian" DeMello Obituary
Vicky 'Christian' DeMello
March 30, 1945 ~ July 13, 2019
San Leandro

Vicky DeMello, a life time resident of San Leandro, graduate of San Leandro HS and Merritt College, passed away Saturday, July 13, surrounded by her family, after a short battle with cancer. Her father, Victor Christian, her mother, Mary Christian Hogan and her son Victor DeMello Jr., preceded her in death. She was the doting and loving wife of Victor DeMello; loving mother to Frank and wife Linda, Elizabeth, Michael and wife Margaret, and Jeannine and husband Kevin; devoted Grandmother to Rachel, Matthew, Cortney Elizabeth, Alexandra and husband Filipp, Justine, Joshua, Marissa, Madelynne and Joe. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her and she will be sweetly remembered for her love and devotion to family, her love of all things Mickey Mouse and Disney, along with her fondness for cats and dancing to "Celebration."
Services will be held Tuesday, July 23rd at Holy Sepulchre, 1051 Harder Road, Hayward, CA. Open Vigil, 11am – 12:30pm. Memorial Service, 12:30pm followed by Crypt site Committal Service, followed by a reception from 2-5pm.


Published in East Bay Times on July 21, 2019
