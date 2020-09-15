Victor Coffield
Oct. 13, 1940 - Sept. 3, 2020
Resident of Berkeley, CA
Victor Coffield, loving father, grandfather, artist and activist, passed away at the age of 79 on September 3, 2020. Victor spent his life creating art, fighting racism and organizing for human rights. He is survived by his partner, Lorraine Oller; his four daughters, Katya C. Fortuné, Tina Cox (Stuart), Rose Coffield and Tanya Coffield; his three grandsons, Silvio, Nando and Dylan; his former wife and longtime friend, Mary Coffield; and his beloved step-sister, Judy Steniovich. A memorial will be held when it is safe for everyone to attend. Online memorial is hosted at victorcoffield.com
