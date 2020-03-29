|
Victor Francis Campo
Feb 16, 1935 - Mar 21, 2020
Resident of Antioch
Victor (Vic) Francis Campo passed away on Saturday, March 21st with his family by his side. He touched everyone that met him with his tough but gentle spirit.
Vic was born in Hayward, California to Victor and Francis Campo. He lived in San Leandro until they moved to Antioch in his seventh grade year and later graduated from Antioch High School in 1953. After high school, he served 4 years in the United States Air Force. During this time he married his high school sweetheart, Elsie Rose Gori. After his time in the Air Force, he worked in sales until he retired at the age of 65. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, camping, and most importantly, spending time with his family. He was the strong backbone of his family and he always stepped up when needed.
Vic is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Elsie; devoted children Dena Craig and Joanna Henley (son in law, Ron Henley), and his grandchildren, Kayla Craig, Robert Craig, Brandon Henley, and Jacob Henley. His lessons, humor, and strength will forever be carried on by all that knew him. Life will never be the same without him by our sides. We promise to always keep a cool head and push forward.
Due to current circumstances, services for Vic will be for immediate family only.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020