|
|
Victor H. Pasquini
June 8, 1939 – February 3, 2020
Resident of Castro Valley
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Father, Vic Pasquini, on February 3, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dora and Herman Pasquini. Vic is survived by his wife, Darlene, two daughters and one son: Denise Chambers (Mike), Catherine Godric, and Christopher Pasquini. He has 7 grandchildren: Arthur Godric, Stuart Godric, Joseph Chambers (Krystin), Beren Godric, Brian Chambers (Lacey), Jeremy Chambers, and Leah Pasquini. He has 4 great grandchildren: Anthony Godric, Sophia Chambers, Lukas Chambers, and Lexiee Chambers.
Vic was a conscientious hardworking employer, employee, and most importantly, a family man who cared and looked out for his family. Vic was an active member of Our Lady Of Grace Church, ICF Branch 343, and the Castro Valley Mineral and Gem Society. He had the wonderful opportunity to be a world traveler exploring various cultures, especially enjoying Italy. Full of wisdom and humor, he will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Please join us for the Viewing 4:30-5:30 pm, Eulogies 5:30-6:30 pm, Rosary 6:30 pm on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
Funeral Services are at 11 am Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Both events are to be held at the Holy Sepulchre Funeral Center, 1051 Harder Road, Hayward, CA.
View the online memorial for Victor H. Pasquini
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2020